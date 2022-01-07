Warmer weather brings sledders to Carroll College's Guad Hill

HELENA — With the fresh snow, and the weekend warming up, it’s a great time to pick up your sled and head to Carroll College to take advantage of Guad Hill.

Parents of sledders said that getting out to Guad Hill was a great opportunity to spend some time together outside after feeling trapped due to the recent cold.

“It’s nice for the kids to be outside, and finally get some fresh air– they’re having so much fun, that’s why we come,” says,Teresa Ellis, a mother of one of the sledders.

Even older kids enjoy all the hill has to offer.

“Just like that kind of fun you feel when you’re a kid again,”sledder Alima Bella says.

Some families have hit Guad Hill multiple times since the ground has been covered with snow and say it's fun to bring out hot cocoa and connect with other families.

Sledder Nathan Ellis says sledding and building snowmen are his two favorite winter activities.

If you’re interested in trying out the sledding hill on Carroll College, it's located between the Corette Library and Guadalupe Hall.