You asked: Is Panera Bread coming to Helena?

HELENA — Is Panera Bread building a location in Helena? MTN News found out.

According to Chris Brink, the director of the community development department for the city of Helena, there may have been a proposal to build a Panera Bread on a tract within the Capital Hill Mall site. However, Brink said there have been no firm plans put before the city.

“There were never any plans, permits, or other applications submitted to move this proposal forward,” Brink wrote in an email to MTN News.

MTN attempted to contact Panera Bread, but received no response to emails or Twitter direct messages. The Panera Bread Twitter account had no information about building a location in Helena.

“We don’t get details from our development team,” a Tweet from Panera Bread read.

So far, Panera Bread has not connected MTN with their development team.