You Asked: What is going on with Chick-fil-A in Helena?

HELENA — A lot of MTN viewers have asked for an update on Chick-fil-A in Helena. The building permit application extension expires on Oct. 18.

According to city records, Chick-fil-A resubmitted building plans for review. This is the fourth time plans have been submitted for review.

A preliminary plat application for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2770 N. Washington St. was submitted to the city in October 2023. In September 2024, we reported that work had started to get the site ready for construction, but as of this story’s publication date, no construction work has started.

The building permit application was set to expire this past April, but Chick-fil-A applied for and was granted a 180-day extension. According to that permit extension, “every permit issued shall become invalid unless the work on the site authorized by such permit is commenced within 180 days after its issuance, or if the work authorized on the site by such permit is suspended or abandoned for a period of 180 days after the time the work is commenced.”