Helena offering five days of free downtown parking during holiday season

HELENA — In addition to shopping and good food, Helena city officials hope several days of free parking will entice people to visit the downtown area this holiday season.

On Nov. 25 and 26, and Dec. 23, 24 and 31, people can park downtown for free, without the constraint of time limits.

“We do normally have several lots and garages that offer the first hour of parking for free, so there are opportunities outside of these days to not have to pay for parking downtown,” City of Helena public information officer Jake Garcin said. “We realize that can omit the amount of time people spend downtown, so our hope is that by having entire days that are free, it encourages people to come down.”

Garcin said downtown business owners have expressed excitement about the free parking days this holiday shopping season.

“The feedback from businesses has been really positive,” Garcin said. “They’re really thankful there are more opportunities to encourage people to go downtown and shop.”

Free parking extends from the Great Northern Hotel to past the walking mall in downtown Helena. Garcin said it includes street parking, lots and garages.

“There are quite a few side streets, parking lots and parking garages this will encompass,” Garcin said. “All of them will be free on these specific days.”