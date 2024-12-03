Helena organizations set to participate in Giving Tuesday

HELENA — The end of the year is a popular time to give back to non-profits and groups that support the community year-round, and Giving Tuesday is one of the biggest days for giving back. In Helena, many non-profits depend on end-of-year donations to continue serving their community.

The nationwide event Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street “Y” in New York City to encourage people to give back during the holiday shopping season, known for big sales events and increased consumer retail spending.

Ahead of Giving Tuesday, three local organizations shared with MTN News the importance of choosing to donate during a period of the year when commercial spending and culture tend to take over.

Steven Ferriter is the community outreach coordinator for the Rocky Mountain Development Council and says they see an increased need in the community and more donor support between now and the end of the year. “It does seem to increase during the holiday period. Obviously, I think people are in a giving mood for Thanksgiving through Christmas, between Giving Tuesday and our year-end campaign as well.

“We rely on support to ensure our programs can run at the level they need to, to reach the most people they can serve,” added Ferriter.

Helena Community Gardens is holding its Giving Tuesday campaign through its website. Les Clark is a board member of the organization, and they have also seen an increase in donations and gifts leading up to Giving Tuesday.

“Lots of people give; there’s lots of spontaneous giving. We’ve also had some fundraisers, and they’ve done quite well this fall,” said Clark.



Clark adds that donations directly support the community garden’s work. “We’re really a low-budget organization; It’s mostly volunteers; we have one paid staff who’s a quarter-time employee, so most of the money and funds we raise go to the gardens.”

Sheri Steckler is the Executive Director of Helena Community Gardens and emphasized the role giving plays in her organization’s operations and ability to impact our community.

“Donations are a major funding source to fulfill one of our biggest expenses (besides water), garden maintenance. For 2025, we have raised garden bed replacements, fencing repairs, and pathway reconstruction on the list of infrastructure improvements. Donations also help to purchase water conservation systems, tools, compost, seeds, and other necessary gardening supplies. They also help to provide plot fee waivers for individuals and/or families who need financial assistance," said Steckler.

A portion of the food grown in community gardens is donated to Helena Food Share, which also offers opportunities to help on Giving Tuesday. On the heels of their biggest initiative each year, the Turkey Challenge.

“For Giving Tuesday, anyone can sign up to volunteer; you can also drop food off at our donation door, located at 1280 Boulder Ave., or donate on our website," said Tim Joyce, the Food Share's Development Director.

