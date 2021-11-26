Helena Parade of Lights returns Friday night, after 2020 cancellation

HELENA — A Helena holiday tradition is making its return Friday night, as the Parade of Lights comes back to the downtown Walking Mall.

“This is a huge staple of this community, and we’re really glad to bring this back to Helena, to Downtown,” said Downtown Helena, Inc. operations director Mike Rooney.

Rooney was out Friday morning setting up signs for the parade.

Last year, Downtown Helena tried to find a way to keep the event going, but they eventually had to cancel it because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“There was definitely a lot of frustration last year,” said Rooney. “It’s really good to have it back this year, and I think especially with the nicer weather that we’re going to have – maybe a little bit of snow – I think it’s a great time to bring it back.”

26 floats are signed up to take part in the parade.

“It’s going to be pretty packed,” Rooney said. “I’m expecting a lot of crowd.”

This year, the route will be shorter than usual – running from 6th Avenue to Anchor Park along Last Chance Gulch. Rooney says they didn’t have enough warning signs to close off additional streets this year.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. It will culminate with the traditional lighting of the historic Fire Tower around 7 or 7:30, following a speech from Mayor Wilmot Collins.

The Parade of Lights kicks off the holiday season for Downtown Helena. Rooney encouraged people coming down to consider shopping at local businesses this weekend as well.