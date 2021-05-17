Capital High School evacuated after bomb threat

HELENA — (UPDATE, 11:30 a.m.) Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream said Capital High students are all out of the school building, after a reported bomb threat.

Ream said getting the students safely outside was their top priority. He said they have currently been taken to a park across the street from Capital High, and they may be moved to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds later.

At this time, Ream said they are discussing what to do next. He said they may not immediately release students, since they had to leave their personal belongings at the school and cannot collect their vehicles while the search is going on.

“The last thing we want to do is send a thousand students walking home,” he said.

The Helena Police Department says Capital High School was evacuated Monday morning after a reported bomb threat.

HPD officers reported they were advised of the threat just before 10:30 a.m. They said the school district decided to evacuate students. HPD and Montana Highway Patrol K-9s are currently searching the building.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area.

