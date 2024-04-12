Watch Now
News

Actions

Helena Police Department Explorers Academy introduces students to law enforcement career

Helena Police Department Explorers Academy
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 15:06:46-04

HELENA — From the outside, everything looked normal after-hours at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse on Tuesday, but inside a group of high schoolers were hard at work.

The Helena Police Explorers Academy met at the courthouse Tuesday evening to learn about clearing a building and handling active shooter situations from members of the SWAT team.

“It’s stressful,” Helena police explorer Jacob Munson said. “I can’t imagine how stressful that is if it’s a real gun and a real hostage situation.”

Before running through scenarios law-enforcement could face, the explorers learned some of the basics, like what kind of equipment SWAT teams use, and how to work as a team to safely clear a building.

Helena Police Department Explorers Academy
Explorers learn the basics of clearing a building.

SWAT team members ran the explorers through exercises to learn the communication skills and teamwork needed to keep each other safe when performing tasks like clearing a building.

“I’m really learning to trust a lot of people,” Munson said. “You have to have that trust there, you can’t really do it if you don’t have that trust.”

Throughout the eight-week academy, explorers learn about a variety of topics that pertain to a law enforcement career, including use of force laws, criminal investigations, traffic stops and more. The explorers learn through hands-on activities with law enforcement officers.

“I just hope it excites them to get into law enforcement in the future,” Helena police officer Scott Finnicum said.

Helena Police Department Explorers Academy
Explorers learn about different aspects of a career in law enforcement from officers.

Munson said he hadn’t considered a career in law enforcement until enrolling in the academy. This is now his second time going through the Helena Police Department Explorers Academy.

“I think it’s opened up a window to a new opportunity,” Munson said.

In order to participate in the program, students must have a 2.0 GPA, submit an application and pass a background check.

“All of them have been great to work with so far,” Finnicum said of this explorers class. “They’ve been a lot of fun this year.”

This class of explorers graduates from the academy on May 7. The dates for the next academy have not been announced yet.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader