Helena Police Department names new assistant chief

HELENA — The Helena Police Department has a new assistant chief, and it’s a familiar face. Capt. Cory Bailey has been promoted to the assistant chief position.

“There are some big shoes to fill,” Bailey said. “The department has been run very well the whole time I’ve been here.”

Bailey has been with the Helena Police Department for more than 20 years, and Helena is his hometown—he grew up in the Helena-area.

Bailey said his favorite parts of police work are that it is something new every day, and that it makes a difference in the community.

Bailey said he is looking forward to the future with the Helena Police Department.

“It’s a great department. There’s a lot of community involvement,” Bailey said. “We have a lot of young officers that have great ideas and are out there wanting to help the department, so that’s what I really like. We have all these officers that belong to this community and want to have a part in what happens in the future.”

Prior to his promotion to assistant chief, Bailey served as captain with the department, a position he was promoted to in 2016.