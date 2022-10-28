Helena Police share safe Halloween tips

HELENA — While candy might be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Halloween, safety is also important.

According to the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide, on average, kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year. But there are ways to lower that statistic.

Trick-or-treaters should go out in groups and ensure they are visible to drivers.

“I would say bring some sort of luminescence, like a flashlight (or) glow stick,” Helena Police Department school resource officer Jon Pulsifer suggested.

Drivers should be extra cautious on Halloween.

“Definitely go slow in the neighborhoods,” Pulsifer said. “Use your lights, stop at stop signs, stop at intersections to make sure nobody is crossing.”

Pulsifer also encouraged parents and guardians to inspect candy before children eat it. While the Helena Police Department is not on alert for anything specific when it comes to Halloween candy, Pulsifer said it is a good idea to look it over.

“Just make sure you’re watching for anything in the candy, whether it’s moldy, whether it’s something that did get in there by accident,” Pulsifer said.

Finally—dress warm when out trick-or-treating, it’s Montana and nights can get cold.