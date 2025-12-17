Helena Public Schools released early, following predicted damaging winds

HELENA — Helena Public Schools is implementing an early release and enacting emergency protocols for all schools on Wednesday due to a wind storm that is ripping through Montana.

In a message to parents, the school district stated that it is implementing the early release out of an abundance of caution due to current wind conditions.

Middle schools are being released at 12:30 p.m., and elementary and high schools will be released at 1:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, MTN received multiple reports of downed power lines and trees.

To ensure every student gets home safely under these conditions, Helena Schools are implementing the following emergency protocols today for:



Students who normally walk home will not be permitted to leave on foot. A parent, guardian, or designated emergency contact must pick them up at the school.

Bus drivers will not release a student at their stop unless a parent, guardian, or designated individual is present to meet them. Students will be brought back to their school for pick up if there is not an adult present to meet them at their stop.

Officials say school staff will remain on-site until every student has been safely picked up or met at their bus stop.

All after-school practices, clubs, and extracurricular activities are cancelled for today.

