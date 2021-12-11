Watch
Helena Public Schools will move to optional masking after winter break

Posted at 5:14 PM, Dec 10, 2021
HELENA — Helena public schools will move to masking optional for all grades beginning January 4.

The school district cites declining COVID case numbers and vaccination being available for the youngest students as their reason for making the move.

“The opening of the district’s free, COVID-19 rapid test clinics also has strengthened our ability to keep positive cases out of the school environment. Given our current circumstances, I have made the decision to move into mask-optional status for all grade levels the day we return from Winter Break,” said Superintendent Rex Weltz in a letter to parents.

Weltz also noted building visitation will begin January 24.

