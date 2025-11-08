Helena school board selects architect for CHS upgrades, selects new board member

HELENA — On Friday, the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees selected the architect to design the renovation of Capital High School and selected a new member of the board.

At the meeting, the board unanimously selected Slate + RTA for the renovation of Capital High School.

In September, Helena voters approved a $240 million bond to build a new Helena High School and upgrade CHS. Over $59,000,000 of that focuses on the CHS renovations and additions.

The district says CHS currently has $14,000,000 in deferred maintenance.

Slate + RTA said they were excited for the opportunity, with several members of the team being past CHS graduates.

Also on Friday, the Helena School Board heard additional candidate interviews for the open board of trustees position.

The vacant spot comes from trustee Rachel Robison's resignation in September after a breast cancer diagnosis. Her departure left six elementary and high school trustees and one strictly high school trustee.

After interviewing seven candidates over the past months, the board selected Keith Meyer to serve in the position by a vote of 6 to 1. An election for the seat will be held in May 2026.

Helena Public Schools

Meyer is a retired educator and current foundation director at Shodair Children’s Hospital. In his 35-year education career, he worked as an elementary teacher and principal, K-12 Curriculum Director, K-12 Director of Education, Assistant Superintendent and the Interim Superintendent of Schools all for the Helena Public Schools.

" We are incredibly grateful for Keith’s willingness to step up and serve our community," said Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz. "His background gives him a unique lens through which to view our challenges and opportunities. We look forward to working closely with him over the next few months as we tackle important issues facing Helena’s students and educators."

The board swore in Meyer at the end of the meeting.

