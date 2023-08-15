Helena School Board will look a leasing 7th Ave Gym & Ray Bjork Learning Center

HELENA — On Tuesday, August 14, Helena Public Schools will host a Board of Trustees meeting at 5:30 p.m. and consider leasing options for two district-owned buildings.

In March, the Helena Public School Superintendent announced that the district would be closing the Ray Bjork Learning Center as part of the district’s budget reduction efforts for the coming year.

The programs currently housed there would be relocated for the 2023-2024 school year.

In June, the school district started accepting proposals to lease the Ray Bjork Learning Center. A total of four were submitted including two from Rocky Mountain Development Council, one from STEAM of Central Montana and the last from St. Peter’s Hospital.

In a statement, St. Peter’s Health explained what leasing the center would allow them to do.

Rachel Fortunato

“St. Peter’s Health has long been a supporter of access to quality childcare for our employees and parents throughout our community. As part of our organizational plan to expand childcare options, it seemed a natural opportunity to consider the Ray Bjork space as part of that expansion goal.”

7th Avenue Gym has seen limited use since 2013, after a new Central Elementary School was built with an attached gym.

Rachel Fortunato

Since June, the school district has received two proposals for leasing the space. One from Helena Community Hub Working Committee and the second from Queen City Football Club, a soccer program.

“The space in the basement of the gym would be very beneficial for us because we can have a lot of storage and some classroom space and office space in the basement. The main floor we would still have one court, but we do feel it would be more centralized for all of the community and also bring some life into downtown, “said Bridget Johnston, President of Queen City Football Club, “We think that moving into town and using this historical building for our mission would be a really good mix for us and the Helena School District.”

At the meeting Tuesday, they will also discuss the removal of the current furniture in the 7th Avenue Gym.