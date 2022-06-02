Helena schools adjust graduation ceremony times for weather

HELENA — Helena Public Schools has adjusted the times for high school graduation on Saturday, June 4 due to anticipated weather.

Friday June 3

Access to Success: 10:30 a.m., Helena Middle School, 1025 N. Rodney St.

Project for Alternative Learning (PAL): 1 pm, Myrna Loy Center, 15 N. Ewing St.

Saturday, June 4

Helena High: 8 a.m., Nelson Stadium on the Carroll College campus, 1601 N. Benton Ave.

HHS Live Stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKclgFm6Y1E [youtube.com]

Capital High: 11 a.m., Nelson Stadium on the Carroll College campus, 1601 N. Benton Ave.

CHS Live Stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBY643V51JA [youtube.com]

All seniors receive commencement tickets for their families and are asked to keep them in a safe place and bring them to the ceremony. The tickets are not required to attend the ceremonies if the ceremonies are held outside as planned since attendance is not restricted.

In the event of inclement weather that forces the event to move inside to the Carroll PE Center, attendees will need a ticket to enter because of fire code limitations.

The decision on whether to hold the ceremonies indoors or outdoors will be made Saturday morning, shortly before the event is planned to begin.

Attendees are encouraged to wear clothing that will be comfortable for indoor or outdoor conditions in Montana.

