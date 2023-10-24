Helena Schools reminds parents to check bus route updates during winter weather

Helena Schools are reminding parents to check bus routes this week as winter weather may cause delays and cancellations.

“Parents are asked to check the Helena Public Schools website or the district’s Facebook page Wednesday morning before sending students to the bus stop,” said Helena Public Schools in a release.

Helena Public Schools’ Transportation Department team begins to drive and inspect bus routes at 4 a.m. Any route delays or cancellations will be posted to the district website and to the district's Facebook page by 6 a.m.

“Here in Helena our bus drivers are well-trained and well-equipped for winter weather; yet we’re prepared to make adjustments if road conditions warrant,” said District Transportation Manager Drew VanFossen. “We make these determinations on a route-by-route basis to identify potentially hazardous conditions. Please check to see if your route is running normally before sending your student to the bus stop. Do not leave children unattended at their bus stop if conditions deteriorate, and remember to have warm clothes ready for tomorrow morning as we get this first blast of winter.”

Helena Public Schools Transportation Page: https://helenaschools.org/departments/transportation/

Facebook @HelenaSchoolDistrict