Helena seeks applicants for interim city manager job

HELENA — The city of Helena is asking anyone interested in becoming interim city manager to submit their name in the next week.

The city is looking for a long-term interim manager to fill in while they search for a permanent replacement for Rachel Harlow-Schalk. People interested in the position should send a letter of interest and a resume to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 7.

Mayor Wilmot Collins selected City Commissioners Sean Logan and Melinda Reed to serve as an “Ad-Hoc Recruitment Committee.” They will review the letters and make recommendations to the full city commission. Leaders will schedule a later meeting to select a candidate.

Former City Attorney Thomas Jodoin is currently serving as interim city manager, but he is set to leave for another job at the end of March. The city wants the next interim manager to begin work by April 1. They could serve for up to nine months, unless a permanent manager takes over first.

The salary for the interim city manager would be $14,712.92 per month, plus a $200 per month automobile allowance. They would not be eligible for city benefits.

If you’re interested in applying for the interim city manager job, you can send your information to City Clerk Dannai Clayborn by email at DMCLAYBORN@helenamt.gov or by mail to the City Clerk’s Office, 316 North Park Ave., Room 322, Helena, MT 59623.

You can find more information about the recruitment process on the city website.