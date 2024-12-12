Helena student donates to help animals at LCHS

HELENA — A C.R. Anderson student is making sure the holiday season and beyond is a little more comfortable and delicious for animals at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society. Eighth-grader Patrick Tracy’s teacher mentioned donating to the humane society, and Patrick decided to take on the project.

“I love animals,” Patrick said when explaining why he wanted to help out the humane society.

Patrick collected blankets and towels, both needed at LCHS, in fact, blankets are listed as one of the shelter’s most needed items.

Patrick also took the lead on making homemade dog treats. The treats needed dog-safe peanut butter, mashed bananas and ground oats—then Patrick and some of his classmates worked together to mix and shape the treats.

“It’s really nice to help the animals,” Patrick said. “I didn’t get to see any, but I knew that they will feel a little better after some treats and some warm blankets.”

Patrick dropped off the donations at LCHS and said he got to play with some cats while he was there. He encourages others to help out the shelter too, if they can.

“I’d say go ahead, it’s really nice,” Patrick said. “If you have the opportunity, do go for it.”

There are plenty of ways to help out LCHS—find information about volunteering, fostering and needed items online.