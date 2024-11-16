Helena students learn about Native American culture on Rock Your Mocs day

HELENA — Students of all ages are learning about Native American culture and traditions for Rock Your Mocs week.

"It's important to bring awareness and acknowledgment to the native peoples of this land," said Amanda Walking Child, an Indian Education for All educator.

Helena High School held a Pow Wow on Friday during an all-school assembly, including students from Bryant Elementary School.

Friday is International Rock Your Mocs Day, but the high school celebrated all week by watching documentaries, learning and playing traditional games, and participating in Indigenous songs and dances.

Another Indian Education for All educator, Terri Johnson said, "We've heard some really positive feedback. The kids are excited to do something different with their day. It's something they don't know – most of the kids don't know."

The hour-long Pow Wow was a collaboration with Helena High School, Last Chance Community Pow Wow, Magpie Singers, Helena Indian Alliance, and Helena Education Foundation.

Students watched and joined in traditional dances and competed in the Potato Dance.

"We're on their land, and we need to share it. We need to share their history and stories with them. It's part of our responsibility," said Johnson.