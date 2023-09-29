Helena students learn about Native American heritage at Last Chance Pow Wow

HELENA — For over two decades, the Last Chance Community Pow Wow has celebrated Native American heritage. Now in its 24th year, the Pow Wow’s theme for this year is “Honor the Children.”

Friday morning, Helena area students had the opportunity to see, hear and participate in some of those traditions.

“I think that it's kind of a huge experience for them. I take pride in it just because I'm able to kind of share our heritage with them. And a lot of the kids thoroughly enjoy it,” said Last Chance Pow Wow dancer Aiyana Marcum.

The students saw traditional dancing of many different styles such as jingle, fancy shawl, grass and more. The children had the opportunity to participate in dancing and a few students had the chance to take part in drumming as well.

MTN News

For the dancers, it’s also a fun experience dancing for their old schools and teachers.

“It's pretty exciting. We got to see our teachers come here and they got to talk to us and everything. And it's pretty, pretty nice to catch up with everybody,” noted Last Chance Pow Wow Joscelin Marcum.

Pow Wow is a celebration of all Native American heritage, no matter the tribe.

“Every tribe is different and when we have a Pow Wow it gives us a chance to get a long,” explained Last Chance Pow Wow Committee member Cary Youpe. “So we all can enjoy the Pow Wow with dancers. And the children, especially the youth, seeing them come up and dance and participate and want to be a part of it.”

MTN News

Friday evening at 6:00 pm, the Last Chance Community Pow Wow celebration officially kicks off when the dancers enter the arena during Grand Entry.

Dancers and drum groups have traveled from all over from all over Montana, the northwestern US, and Canada to participate.

Vendors will line the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, selling Native American arts and crafts. Our famous Frybread, Pow Wow Indian Tacos, soft drinks and many other items will be available at their concessions stand.

Grand Entry times:

