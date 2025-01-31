Helena trading card shop target of attempted break-ins

HELENA — Helena Sports and Trading Cards on N. Last Chance Gulch is beefing up shop security after two recent incidents. In a post to its Instagram profile on Jan. 29, store ownership told users that the business had faced two apparent attempted break-ins in the past week.

Surveillance footage provided by Helena Sports and Trading Cards from Sunday, Jan. 26, shows an individual dressed in all black with a mask appearing to tamper with exterior doors outside the building.

A second video captured just after one in the morning on Jan. 29 shows an individual dressed in gray approaching and appearing to try to tamper with one of the doors.

Damage, including marks from what the shop said was a tire iron, could be seen on the back door and door frame.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Damage to the back door of Helena Sports & Trading Cards on Jan. 30 in Helena, Mont.

The shop's co-owner says they are taking several steps to deter future trespassers or potential thieves.

“We're getting our security door enhanced in the back, bars on windows, and we're installing a new security system, just because you know that you can never be too safe when it comes to this kind of thing as a business,” said co-owner Travis Pine.

Pine added that he or another employee plans to be at the store at all hours until security improvements are made.

The Helena Police Department told MTN it was aware of an incident at the store, where a male was seen wearing gloves and a full-face mask, that appeared to be scouting the building. The department has sent a patrol bulletin to officers instructing them to conduct extra patrols in the area.

