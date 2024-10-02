Helena Veterinarian helps pet owners say goodbye to their animals at home

HELENA — The end of an animal's life is one of the most challenging times for pet owners, and understanding this, one veterinarian in Helena aims to provide dignified end-of-life services for cats and dogs in the comfort of their homes.

"We make decisions for our pets through their whole life. We choose their food. We choose when they're going to go on walks. We choose what time of day they're going to eat. That very last ultimate choice is sometimes 'when is it time to let my pet go across the rainbow bridge,' and it's a difficult decision. It's made out of love. It's made from the heart and with compassion," said Dr. Nancy Mayer, veterinarian and founder of Lighthouse Veterinary Services.

She started Lighthouse Veterinary Services in November of 2023, specializing in quality-of-life assessments, pet hospice, and in-home euthanasia.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

With over 30 years of veterinary experience, she has seen the need for more options with end-of-life care.

Dr. Mayer said, "At what point do you really consider euthanasia? We have tools we can use. We have pain scales. We have quality-of-life assessments. We have things that we can get into pet parent's hands to say, 'What can you be doing at home to monitor your pet to help guide you.'"

Mayer introduced MTN to one of her clients, Debi Rapstead, and her basset hound, Sophie.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"She is by far my angel. My best friend. She's a clown, and she's been the best thing for me because I've had her for 16 years," said Rapstead.

Sophie is in stable condition, but Rapstead's primary veterinarian recommended Dr. Mayer since Sophie is older and they were no longer taking emergency appointments in the evening or on weekends.

Rapstead said, "I'm reassured that Nancy is there. I know she's there if I need her. She's very responsive."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Dr. Mayer will transport the pet to be cremated after in-home euthanasia, a prominent feature of Lighthouse Veterinary Services.

Since she is completely mobile, that can happen any way pet owners want.

"It might be a nice day. Do we want to be outside in the sun? Do we want to be out on a blanket on the lawn? Or is there a specific place in the pet's home that's just that special place where the family gathered or where that pet loved to be? You could read poems to the pet. I've had people sing songs to the pet. I have had people have champagne to really celebrate the life that that pet lived," said Mayer.

She wants people to know there are options for end-of-life care, and Lighthouse Veterinary Services can help pet owners plan for the most challenging decision they will have to make for their pet's life because, for many people, pets are not just animals.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"What is just a dog? What is just a cat? They're amazing, wonderful, intelligent creatures that work their way into your heart within five minutes of owning them," said Mayer.

You can find more information about Lighthouse Veterinary Services here or by calling (406)558-3838.