Helena woman receives astronaut scholarship

HELENA — A Helena woman was recently awarded Montana State University's inaugural astronaut scholarship.

“Getting a scholarship like this that is so attached to my interests and that’s such a supportive program is like out of this world. So, it feels awesome,” says scholarship recipient, Amanda Haab.

Amanda Haab from Helena is a recipient of the astronaut scholarship at MSU. The scholarship is through the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation and awards those who study science, technology, engineering, or mathematics with the intent to pursue research or advance their field after graduation.

A microbiology major at MSU entering her junior year, Haab has been working since freshman year with antimicrobial ceramics in water systems. The idea is to essentially purify water as it passes through the water system utilizing various elements meshed in with ceramics. Ultimately, if successful, Haab would ideally like to see such an invention used aboard spacecraft.

“Anywhere where you’re dealing with water, can definitely be an option, but it’s way more exciting to talk about its applications on the space station,” says Haab.

The scholarship not only provides the recipient with $15,000 towards the upcoming year, but with a network of support and mentorship. Additionally, Haab and nearly 70 awardees will be honored at a gala event put on by the foundation in Florida.