Helenans celebrate Arbor Day

HELENA — Many of you at home probably want to get outside with the warmer weather, whether in the surrounding mountains or the backyard garden.

On Friday, a group of Helena residents got their hands dirty planting trees in the 6th Ward Garden Park for Arbor Day.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

They planted four trees - three hazelnuts and one maple - all purchased from Gardenwerks.

Attendees included members of Growing Friends of Helena, the City of Helena, Resilient Helena, Helena Food Share, and the 6th Ward Garden Committee.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"I think trees are one of those things that helps bring people together. I imagine a lot of us can reflect back on our childhood – there's always a tree that has some meaning to us," said Mackenzie Petersen. "It's a tree that you swung on, a tree that your kids play on, a tree that's outside of your window, or a tree that you pass by on your way to work."

Growing Friends of Helena has multiple events coming up within the next few months, and the best way to follow what they are doing is by visiting their Instagram or Facebook pages.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The City of Helena also has a video showing how to plant trees properly, which you can find here.