Helenans with arthritis stay active with free classes at St. Peter's Health

HELENA — According to the Arthritis Foundation, "one in five adults may say 'no' to activities, hobbies, and even simple daily tasks because of their arthritis."

However, some Helenans say "yes" to keeping their bodies moving.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"I may be getting older age-wise, but I'm not getting older body-wise," said Eunice Graham, an attendee of St. Peter's Health's free Arthritis Foundation exercise program classes.

The classes are every Monday and Wednesday, starting at 10:00 AM in the hospital's education center.

Each class starts with stretches, then goes to cardio, weights, and ten minutes of walking.

Class instructor and population health and wellness nurse Marisa Hardy said, "They say 'I'm really cracking. I'm noisy today.' that's okay. That's why we've got the music playing, so you can't hear the creaking, and that's alright."

Over 60 people are signed up for the class, making it one of the most popular at St. Peter's.

"It's a lot of socialization, for one thing. It's important that I'm out with other people because I live alone," said Linda Nelson, another class attendee.

A 2021 report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services says 28 percent of Montana adults "have been diagnosed with arthritis or an associated condition."

Arthritis is the inflammation of joints and the Montana Arthritis Program says movement is "what has been shown to improve the quality of life for those with arthritis."

Hardy said, "All of the exercises can be modified. I wish there were two of me. One of me is sitting down in a chair and doing the exercises because you can still march in your chair versus standing and marching."

The movement in the class is one of its primary purposes, but attendees have formed another.

"We're a family, and we notice when somebody isn't here, we welcome them back and cheer them on when they are here," said Graham.

St. Peter's Health offers multiple free classes and programs; you can find a list of them with how to sign up here.