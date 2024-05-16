Helena's Alive @ 5 will return this year

HELENA — Thanks to community and business support, Helena’s Alive @ 5 will return this summer.

The free summer concert series kicks off Wednesday, June 19 at Women’s Park. Other locations this summer for the event include Lewis and Clark Tap Room and the Walking Mall.

The event had been in limbo following the shuttering of Downtown Helena Inc.

The event was saved thanks to multiple sponsors, including flagship sponsors Lewis and Clark Brewing and Rocky Mountain Credit Union, and community support.

More information about this year’s schedule and how to support the event can be found on their website.