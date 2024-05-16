Watch Now
News

Actions

Helena's Alive @ 5 will return this year

Alive at Five
John Riley MTN News
Alive at Five
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 17:19:09-04

HELENA — Thanks to community and business support, Helena’s Alive @ 5 will return this summer.

The free summer concert series kicks off Wednesday, June 19 at Women’s Park. Other locations this summer for the event include Lewis and Clark Tap Room and the Walking Mall.

The event had been in limbo following the shuttering of Downtown Helena Inc.

The event was saved thanks to multiple sponsors, including flagship sponsors Lewis and Clark Brewing and Rocky Mountain Credit Union, and community support.

More information about this year’s schedule and how to support the event can be found on their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader