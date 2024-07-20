Helena's first annual Summer Art Festival Week

HELENA — Thanks to Helena's first annual Summer Art Week Festival, professional artists are not the only ones getting to showcase their work.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"I think that when we can see the heartbeat of what is important, artists are some of the bravest people to bear that and stand next to your work when you're having to see people's reactions. I think a lot of people relate to that intense vulnerability, and it kind of opens them up as well," said Leah Cupino, the co-founder of Omerta Arts, which organized the festival.

She says roughly 40 businesses are hosting 60 to 75 artists exhibiting and selling their art.

Cupino said, "When people come down to visit, they're thinking about 'where does that art fit in my home or what person do I need to gift soon that I can give a piece of art to?' Sometimes, they can connect a personality with what they find and who they love. It's just kind of a fun exercise in celebrating each other."

Festivities started on Monday, ranging from live music and tie-dyeing to dance classes and an Archie Bray Avant Garden party.

Things ramped up Friday with free tour train rides, calligraphy, arranging mini-bouquets, and more.

A community showcase is held at Mountain Sage Gallery on Friday evening for anyone who painted outdoors this week to display their work.

"Those artists will bring those pieces over to the gallery and hang them without much pretense and [to] just be able to see their work on a gallery wall regardless of whether they've been at it for ten months or ten years," said Cupino.

She said there was a need for a multiple-night art festival in Helena.

"We had people coming to us with more and more imaginative things they wanted to offer, and I just couldn't imagine everyone getting to it in one night," said Cupino.

Saturday events include the Helena Farmer's Market, free live music at the Western, and the Montana Clay Tour, which brings Montana ceramic artists together for a showcase.

Summer Art Festival Week wraps up on Sunday at 4 PM with the Montana Clay Tour.