Hidden Helena: An inside look at the Ming Opera House Consistory Shrine

HELENA — Preserve Montana’s Explore Montana: Hidden Helena tour will be taking place in October. One of the items on that tour is the Ming Opera House Consistory Shrine.

“I think it is a cool way for people to get together and see the history that’s right around them, but also some of that history that they don’t generally have access to,” says Jenny Buddenborg, Executive Director of Preserve Montana.

Built by John Ming in 1880, the Opera House was a renowned theatre that hosted such performers as Otis Skinner, Eddie Foy, Marie Dressler, and Katie Putnam.

“But really, this was an opportunity for Ming to bring culture, if you will, to a town that was really still pretty rough and tumble at that time,” says Buddenborg.

Tom Buchanan

In 1912, the Freemasons acquired the space. The Masons are a fraternal organization dedicated to fellowship, moral discipline, and mutual assistance. In 1915, the Masons redesigned the building in an Egyptian Revival style, similar to what we see in the Helena Civic Center.

The pipe organ installed in the 1915 renovation still stands and is occasionally used.

These days, the building is used as a center for their meetings. It’s also rented out as a space for various events like weddings, celebrations, and receptions. The kitchen is also rented out by Old Salt.

Tom Buchanan

Larry Nielsen, President of the Board of Directors of the Ming Opera House Consistory Shrine, says this building stands as a reminder of Helena’s past.

“And so, it has survived quite a bit over the years. It’s survived earthquakes. It’s survived all types of stuff. And it is really a part of Helena and Helena’s history,” says Nielsen.

Tom Buchanan

The Hidden Helena tour on October 5 will be a self-guided tour for folks to get a better look inside various historic Helena landmarks such as the Ming Opera House, the Bluestone House, the Kohrs Mansion, and more.

“And what we’re really trying to do here is just make people aware of these kind of hidden stories, these curious spaces, that are really right in front of us every day,” says Buddenborg.

Tickets are on sale through October 3rd.