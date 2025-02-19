HELENA — It is a feeling many of us know: excited butterflies or nervous stage fright before getting up in front of a crowd.

Those emotions are precisely what Helena High Schoolers feel as they take the stage to show off their talents.

(Watch to see how students get ready for the big night)

High school students light up the stage at 32nd annual 'Night to Shine'

Dancing, singing, and comedy routines are a few of the performances you would see while attending the 32nd annual Stockman Bank 'Night to Shine.'

"Sometimes I start singing, and my voice shakes a little bit, or when I'm playing the cello, my vibrato gets really fast because my whole body is shaking, but I think it's a really good opportunity to grow as a person, and to deal with that and perform in front of a crowd and be confident," said Hollis Elliot, a senior at Capital High School and performer at 'Night to Shine.'

The event showcases the talent of Helena and Capitol High School students.

To perform, they audition in front of a panel of judges, including members of the Helena performing arts community.

This year, there are 22 performances that include 40 performers.

Elliot said, "I think it's really cool that we get to play in the Civic Center. I come to see the symphony concerts here all the time. It's cool to be on the other side of it, to be on the stage and looking into such a big audience, I think that's really awesome."

Providing teens with an audience and stage is not the only way 'Night to Shine' benefits students.

The event is a project run through the high school DECA clubs, which allow students to explore career fields like marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.

"It's super nice to get that background experience and really get involved. Working with Stockman Bank is a great way to get experience for our future," said Claire Eaton, a sophomore and DECA club member at Helena High School.

DECA club members advertise and market the event before working as stagehands and emcees.

All proceeds from 'Night to Shine' ticket sales stay in the DECA clubs to fund activities like their upcoming trip to nationals in Florida.