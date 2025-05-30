HELENA — Millions of Americans break into, heat up, and eat meals from plastic and paper containers three times a day.

These are called Meal, Ready-to-Eat (MRE), which our armed forces know all too well, and high schoolers are getting a lesson in the meals from a challenge by the United States Army Reserves.

(See how Helena students use their cooking skills to spice up MREs)

High schoolers learn how to elevate Meal, Ready-to-Eat or MREs

Students at Helena High School took part in the MRE cooking challenge on Thursday and Friday.

One was Ellia Holland, whose team made a pound cake with strawberries and citrus syrup.

"[It] kinda puts you in the shoes of how people with these jobs have to work creatively every single day," she said. "Their entire job is focused on making these meals better so they can serve them to the people who can better serve our country."

Students chopped, sautéed, and crushed ingredients following the recipes created by the Army Reserves Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christine Stanley.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

She works with the U.S. Army Culinary Arts Team and created the challenge of elevating MREs.

"We want to educate the students here about the opportunity that the army reserve can have for them and also get into the kitchens with them and show them how much fun cooking can be," Stanley said.

The cooking challenge first launched in the fall of 2024, and so far, in Montana, the Capital of Helena High Schools, East Helena High School, and Jefferson High School in Boulder have participated.

Students cooked up tacos, meatballs, mac and cheese, and cake.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"One of my first students opened up a pack, and it was like a chili mac, and her face was like a disgust moment," said Cassie Koch. "I was just thinking, imagine if you're out in the field, and that's what you have to eat three days in a row."

Stanley says her job as a chef in the Reserves is more than what many people may think.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"We don't just heat up food; we can also make these really amazing dishes and be super proud of them, too," she said.

Helena High School was the last stop for the challenge this time, but if you are interested in having Stanley come to your school, contact your local reserves office.