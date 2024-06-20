Hikers, bikers can now travel Going-to-the-Sun Road to Logan Pass

WEST GLACIER — Hikers and bikers can now travel the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road all the way to Logan Pass in Glacier National Park.

However, when crews are working — usually until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday — the road might be closed between Bird Woman Falls Overlook and Lunch Creek.

The upper stretches of Going-to-the-Sun Road remain closed to vehicles as crews continue to work on getting the road ready for the summer.

Glacier National Park officials note in a social media post that conditions can change quickly, and people need to pay attention to, and follow, any posted closures.

The latest about conditions at Glacier National Park can be found here.

Watch previous coverage as plow crews work to clear Going-to-the-Sun Road: