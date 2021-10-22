Historic Preservation Awards honor those who have worked to preserve the area’s history

HELENA — The Historic Preservation Awards are in full swing this week. With a multitude of historical heritage sites and artifacts around Helena and Lewis and Clark County, the Heritage Tourism Council aims to recognize those who do their part to pay homage to days past.

The Historic Preservation Awards are given to honor those who have worked to preserve the area’s history.

“The importance of the Heritage Tourism Council is that it is an appointed board and its purpose is to assist both governments with anything that pertains to historic preservation,” said Pam Attardo, Helena & Lewis and Clark County Preservation Officer.

Patrick Cirillo and Paula Jacques are a couple of the award winners this week. They recently renovated a historical home off of Rodney Street in Helena.

“We decided that we needed to renovate; it was just not going to be as I would want it if I lived here,” said Cirillo. “That was the deciding factor and it is a nice gesture on their part. And it also makes me feel pretty good that we have done something that is recognized by the community.”

Jacques encourages anyone with a recognized historical building to work alongside the Heritage Tourism Council.

“I would encourage anyone else who found themselves in our situation to work with Pam. It was a great process. She made it easy and informative,” noted Jacques.

If you would like to get involved with historical preservation you can give the council’s office a call at 406-447-8357.