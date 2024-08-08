Home visitors are here to help families with questions and concerns

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Public Health has multiple programs geared towards new families and helping them navigate the challenges of parenting.

“We meet you where you're at, so we're willing to meet in the park or meet at a coffee shop for a cup of coffee. We're not here to judge or look down on you. We're here to provide support and just partner with you,” says Home Visitor, Katie Maslowski.

These programs bring a home visitor to you to lend a helping hand with raising your children. They provide education, support, and community resources such as food share or housing. Available programs are Parents as Teachers, Nurse Family Partnership, Montana Asthma Program, and Universal Home Visiting which is in the works.

“I think as a parent, it's just crucial to have that extra support and somebody to walk alongside you when you have questions about your children or you just don't know where to go for certain resources,” says Maslowski.

Hanna Carlson is a mother to three children aged 8, 4, and 3. She has utilized the Parents as Teachers service for the past year and a half.

“My younger two children are adopted from foster care, and we needed help. We needed help in so many ways and there was a lot of developmental delays with our two kiddos and a lot of things that we just didn't know what to do,” says Carlson.

You can refer yourself or be referred by groups such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. The programs are family-led, catering to the needs of the individuals.

Carlson says the free program has helped provide answers, support, and a better understanding of their children.

“Home visitors are just so amazing, kind, and really receptive, and non-judgmental. Our life is messy. Our life is hard because adopted families are not easy and they're just there to help you with that piece. And not maybe necessarily adopted piece, but the messy piece and how to do the best for your kiddos and to be the best for them,” says Carlson.