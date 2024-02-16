Hometown Helena moves meetings to Helena College

HELENA — After about two decades with their home at the Montana Club, Hometown Helena just moved their meeting location to Helena College.

“But the basic atmosphere we want to have is just of a small town group of people that get together to chew the fat every week and have coffee,” says host of Hometown Helena, Jim Smith.

Hometown Helena has been meeting for about the past 40 years. The group is made up of interested citizens and leaders of various businesses, schools, non-profits, and law enforcement agencies throughout the Helena area. They meet once a week on Thursdays at 7 AM to discuss goings on in the area including upcoming events and news.

The platform is open to those who want to share, and anyone is welcome to join. Smith says that the group is welcoming of all. And that for those who are interested there is an email list.

“Anyone can come. Everybody's welcome. People are welcome to share information, make announcements, introduce themselves, give us whatever news that might be coming from their life or their organization,” says Smith.

The group recently made the move from The Montana Club to Helena College. The Montana Club recently filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is currently working to remedy that along with reinstating their building’s insurance policy. Until then, the board has decided to suspend events at the location, says Ramone Mercado, The Montana Club board member.

“Right now, the future’s very uncertain. We just have to reassess what's happening with the club right now,” says Mercado.

Sandy Bauman, the Dean/CEO at Helena College, says that hosting this group lines up perfectly with their goal of education.

“You know, as I say, it really fits our mission to provide a space for people to get education in whatever form that is. And I think Hometown Helena is an important way that people learn about their community,” says Bauman.