Horse Gulch Fire grows to 168 acres

HELENA — A new wildfire north of Canyon Ferry has reached a size of 168 acres.

Wildland firefighters have been working the fire since Tuesday afternoon.

A smoke plume from the fire activity can be seen for nearly 50 miles.

The fire is located in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest northeast of Canyon Ferry, and southeast of York. The Forest Service has engines and a helicopter responding. The fire began at 1:32pm Tuesday, July 9.

Fire behavior has been active due to wind and heat. Fire crews are asking people to avoid the area.

