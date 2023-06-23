Host families make foreign country feel like home

HELENA — Have you ever dreamed of living in another country—navigating a foreign language, unfamiliar cuisine, unique landmarks? Thanks to host families, exchange students get to do that each year in Montana.

Eva Romero Inyesto and Malena Calle Rascon traveled about 5,000 miles from their homes in Madrid to Helena to spend the 2022-2023 school year at Capital High School through the International Student Exchange program.

“It has been the best experience,” Rascon said. “I’m really thankful.”

While at Capital, Inyesto and Rascon joined a sports team, went to their first school dance, cheered on the Bruins at their first football game and made close friends.

The experience has been so good both Inyesto and Rascon said they wish they did not have to leave.

“I would want to go back to Spain to see my family and say hi, and then come back,” Inyesto said.

Debbie Sheasby, the International Student Exchange representative for Montana, is one of the people that made Inyesto and Rascon’s experience possible.

Sheasby is based in Great Falls, and handles planning students in Montana.

“It’s a cultural exchange,” Sheasby said. “They learn more about the American culture, make friends with Americans—we feel that’s good for world peace, world unity.”

Sheasby placed about 50 foreign exchange students with host families across Montana this past school year, and she’s looking to place about 50 more this coming school year.

There are some requirements to be a host family, including having a bed for an exchange student, providing access to the outdoors and providing a supportive environment.

“They have to just have a family that will love and take care of them,” Sheasby said.

Host families make a big difference in an exchange students experience.

For Inyesto and Rascon—their host families made a foreign country feel like home.

“I like them a lot,” Rascon said. “I love them.”

“Me too,” Inyesto added. “They always tried to make me feel comfortable since the very first day.”

That home-like setting helped Inyesto and Rascon transition to a new country where they didn’t know anyone. Both students said they were very nervous before coming to Helena.

“I was really nervous—I was like ‘I don’t want to go, no I don’t want to go,’” Rascon said. “But, it was so good.”

Sheasby is still looking for host families to make experiences like Rascon’s and Iyesto’s possible for other students. You can find more information on the International Student Exchange website.