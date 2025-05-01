How federal cuts to AmeriCorps are impacting Montana

HELENA — Around 80 AmeriCorps positions have been cut here in Montana as part of federal downsizing along with grants that fund AmeriCorps-supported programs, and organizations and members are unsure what is next.

"We've been given directives that are very vague and coded," said Jordyn Swarts, executive director of Rural Dynamics Inc. (RDI). "Members are asking if they will still receive a portion of their post-award."

In 2024, Montana had nearly 3,000 AmeriCorps members and volunteers working at 389 service locations, like RDI.

MTN News

"I'm very worried about next year how we're going to continue the projects that we are doing," said Swartz. "Specifically, for RDI, how [will we] do the tax clinics without ten or eleven AmeriCorps members?"

The work AmeriCorps members do is vast. They support students, provide disaster relief, conserve natural habitats, or work in nonprofits.

"Workforce is the number one issue that most organizations are facing. It's expensive to find people, hire people, and keep people," said Adam Jespersen, executive director of the Montana Nonprofit Association. "This was a way to put really competent, qualified, passionate people who want to serve into communities doing that work."

Many AmeriCorps members are paid about $6,000 annually and receive stipends for groceries and shelter.

On Friday, a roughly $400,000,000 cut was made to AmeriCorps grants that went to program sites across the country, which was used to fund programs.

FWP and AmeriCorps

"This is one of the most efficient programs," said Jespersen. "You're putting folks serving in our communities across the country for $6,000 a year giving wonderful [and] committed service in a number of different forms and fashions."

What's next for AmeriCorps is unknown.

"It's pretty devastating personally because I have a lot of emotional investment in meeting these young folks," said Swartz.