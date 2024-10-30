HELENA — Helena celebrates its 160th anniversary on October 30, 2024. The city is rich in history, from miners to Copper Kings and lawmakers. But it wasn’t always the Queen City of the Rockies, in fact, some wanted to name the town after pumpkins.

Those who grew up in Helena probably know the story. On July 14, 1864, a group of miners known as the “Four Georgians,” named for the mining method, discovered gold in their “Last Chance Gulch.”

The discovery of gold drew in people looking to make their fortune. In a few months span the place had grown to over 200 people.

With the growing settlement, leaders in the community sought more structure locally and a voice at the Montana Territorial Legislature. To accomplish this, they needed to formally form a town.

On October 30, 1864, the denizens of Last Chance Gulch met to officially establish a town and decide on a name. An event that has been retold in the Helena Weekly Herald and other publications over the years.

How Helena, MT got its name

There are differing accounts of exactly what happened during the meeting, some accounts estimate a crowd of 40 while others say only seven men were present. Here’s what is generally agreed upon in the recolections, electing city commissioners and setting the street layout was easily approved. Settling on the name of the town took some debate.

The Four Georgians called the community Crabtown after founding member John Crab, but it wasn’t popular with the other miners. Last Chance was thought to be too crass.

One suggestion was “Tomah,” to give a connection to the Blackfeet in the area. Archeological evidence found in the Elkhorn Mountains indicates tribes have lived in the area for more than 10,000 years.

Bundy and Train, Montana Historical Society Library and Archives

1874 - View of Indian camp with three men wearing coats and hats standing between teepees, man in hat and coat standing near tipis at right, dog laying on ground near tipi at right, and Mount Helena in disatnce.



Other nominations included "Pumpkinville" and "Swashtown" since Halloween would be the following day.

John Summerville, who came to Montana from the Midwest, proposed Helena with the Minnesota pronunciation “HelEEna.” There is debate among historians whether Summerville was referencing the Minnesota communities of St. Helena or Helena Township, or both. The “HelEEna” pronunciation drew ire from the Confederate sympathizers who thought it should be pronounced like Helena Arkansas. It’s important to remember the Civil War was still being fought at this time and several fights were documented between Union supporters and Confederate supporters.

Despite the disagreement over how to say it, Helena was approved and the Queen City of the Rockies was born. Although called “HelEEna” for years by many residents, the modern Helena pronunciation eventually won out.

In the following decades, the town carved its place in history. Helena became the territorial capital in 1875. In 1892, three years after Montana became the 41st state, Helena won a runoff election and became the permanent state capital.

