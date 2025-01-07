Watch Now
News

Actions

How Montanans are betting on the Cats vs. Bison game

Hand betting
MTN News
Hand betting
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — With the kickoff of the championship game between the Montana State University Bobcats and the North Dakota State University Bison, the betting window for the game closed.

As of 11:00 AM on Monday, Sports Bet Montana had $130,000 wagered across 5,400 bets, with the average bet being $24.

MSU Field

Sports Bet Montana had the Bobcats favored by three and a half points.

For the money line bet, which is who will win the game, $54,000 had been bet.

70% of the money and 86% of bets were put on MSU to win.

People betting

"When you're a fan of your team, you want to back them and support them. Here in Montana, with no professional sports, the Cats and the Griz – that is our professional sports. Our fans really go all out for that, and any chance they have to enhance their excitement with a little sports bet, they seem to like to do," said Brady Schulz, the Sports Betting Coordinator for Sports Bet Montana.

They said they expected a spike in bets from noon to 5:00 PM on Monday and predicted over $200,000 in bets.

Championship sign

Sports Bet Montana is ran through Montana Lottery.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader