How Montanans are betting on the Cats vs. Bison game

HELENA — With the kickoff of the championship game between the Montana State University Bobcats and the North Dakota State University Bison, the betting window for the game closed.

As of 11:00 AM on Monday, Sports Bet Montana had $130,000 wagered across 5,400 bets, with the average bet being $24.

MTN News

Sports Bet Montana had the Bobcats favored by three and a half points.

For the money line bet, which is who will win the game, $54,000 had been bet.

70% of the money and 86% of bets were put on MSU to win.

MTN News

"When you're a fan of your team, you want to back them and support them. Here in Montana, with no professional sports, the Cats and the Griz – that is our professional sports. Our fans really go all out for that, and any chance they have to enhance their excitement with a little sports bet, they seem to like to do," said Brady Schulz, the Sports Betting Coordinator for Sports Bet Montana.

They said they expected a spike in bets from noon to 5:00 PM on Monday and predicted over $200,000 in bets.

MTN News

Sports Bet Montana is ran through Montana Lottery.