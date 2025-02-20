How to protect your property from flooding after fires before the snow starts to melt

HELENA — Burn scar areas are not unheard of to experience flooding months to years after a wildfire, and some residents want to protect themselves before the snow starts melting.

"It's a big concern. If you look at the hills around us, you can see that they've actually been formed by that kind of action for millennia. We're not immune to it," said Kyle Sturgill-Simon, emergency manager for Lewis and Clark County Disaster and Emergency Services.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

He says the most common disaster in our area is fire, while the most destructive is flooding.

Simon said, "That heat sort of bakes the earth and keeps the ground from being able to absorb the water, and then it just runs basically the quickest way downhill. Because it's not being slowed down by duff and debris that's usually on the forest floor, it can pick up a decent amount of speed."

Previous MTN reporting states, "Montana averages roughly 470,000 acres burned per year."

MTN News

The Horse Gulch Fire comprised over 15,000 acres when it burned last summer, and the burn scar has already been impacted by flash flooding.

"It was very quickly after a little bit of rainfall that it started to collect and run down where the path of least resistance was," said Simon.

This year, we have had heavier snow than the previous year, and as it begins to melt, the risk of flooding will increase.

Simon said, "The biggest thing is that you've got that increased amount of moisture that can then run downhill, and the cold also keeps the ground from absorbing that water."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Residents in the burn scar area can purchase flood insurance if they are concerned for their property.

Since Horse Gulch started on federal land, the 30-day wait period for insurance policies to take effect is waived.

The fire was determined to be caused by humans.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"The Horse Gulch Fire had a huge impact on our community. We lost a firefighter. We do have some suspects," said Sheriff Leo Dutton of Lewis and Clark County.

Other ways to protect your property include clearing drains and being cautious of where you place plowed snow.

Open houses to discuss flooding will be held next month, but the details are still being confirmed. You can find more information about the open houses and flooding by calling Worby McNamee, Lewis and Clark County Floodplain Manager, at (406)447-8375.

The Montana Learning Center, which was evacuated during the fire, says they are not overly concerned with flooding due to their elevation. Still, it could affect road access for their attendees, but there are multiple routes to get to the center.

They are making the most of their experience with the fire by hosting a brand-new camp for middle schoolers called "Blaze to Bloom."

The camp looks at how wildfires shape Montana's landscapes.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Campers will study wildfire chemistry, ecological impacts, and the resilience of nature.

The camp will take students to the burn scars near Canyon Ferry Lake to see the very beginning phases of the landscape recovery.

"We're here in Montana, and it gets dry. Unfortunately, it's a wildfire country. Hopefully we can do something to spark interest in students that could potentially have a career in that field," said Ryan Hannahoe, executive director of Montana Learning Center.

Registration is currently open for camps at the Montana Learning Center, and they are filled by two-thirds at the time of this report.