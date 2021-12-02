Watch
How to watch the 2021 Olympic Curling Qualification Event

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Team USA looks to lock down a spot in mixed doubles curling for the Winter Olympics.
Posted at 7:28 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 14:50:32-05

The 2021 Olympic Qualification Event for curling kicks off Sunday, December 5 in Leeuwarden, where NOCs will be squaring off for the final qualification spots for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The United States has already qualified for men's and women's team curling. Squads led by John Shuster and Tabitha Peterson, respectively, are both locked in as the U.S. representatives.

However, the U.S. still needs to lock down a spot for the mixed doubles competition. The duo of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger were victorious at the U.S. Olympic Curling Mixed Doubles Trials, but it will be all for naught if they are unable to qualify for the Games.

Below is a full rundown of the games being shown on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports App.

Date/Time (ET) Event How to Watch
Dec. 6 (1 p.m. ET) MD: USA vs. Finland NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Olympic Channel
Dec. 7 (6:30 a.m. ET) MD: USA vs. Latvia NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Olympic Channel
Dec. 7 (1:30 p.m. ET) MD: USA vs. New Zealand NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBCSN
Dec. 8 (8:30 a.m. ET) MD: USA vs. Korea NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Olympic Channel
Dec. 9 (3 a.m. ET) MD Elimination Game NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Olympic Channel
Dec. 9 (9 a.m. ET) MD Qualification Game 1 NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBCSN
Dec. 9 (12 p.m. ET) MD Qualification Game 2 NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBCSN

 

