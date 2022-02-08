How to watch Faye Gulini at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

U.S. snowboarder Faye Gulini looks to finally reach an Olympic podium at the 2022 Winter Games, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

These Games will mark Gulini's fourth. The 29-year-old from Salt Lake City finished 12th in 2010 as a high school senior, just missed the podium in fourth at the 2014 Sochi Games and took 21st in 2018. More recently, she placed fourth at the 2021 World Championships.

Gulini has six career World Cup podiums, though has yet to win individually on the circuit. She has earned five of those six over the past three seasons, with the latest in December, a runner-up finish at the Cervinia World Cup in Italy. Last season, she recorded back-to-back runner-up finishes at another Italy-based World Cup in Chiesa in Valmalenco.

SEE MORE: 2021 SBX Valmalenco: USA's Gulini takes second in big final

Guilini will need a gutsy and precise performance to make the podium, facing perhaps the most talented field in her four Games appearances. The favorites are defending Olympic gold medalist Michela Moioli of Italy, reigning world champion Charlotte Bankes of Great Britain and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Chloe Trespeuch of France.

Gulini, her teammate and 2006 Torino silver medalist Lindsey Jacobellis and reigning world mixed team SBX champion Belle Brockhoff of Australia are all outside contenders.

When Gulini was 9, she served as a "Child of Light" extra in the Opening Ceremony of the 2002 Salt Lake Games hosted in her hometown, and attended several events. Around the same time she began snowboarding, and eight years later was back at an Opening Ceremony marching in Vancouver's parade of nations as an athlete.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every event in which Gulini is likely to compete. You can also see a full snowboarding streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

SEE MORE: How to watch Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock