How to watch golf at the Tokyo Olympics

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Here's how to watch golf at the Tokyo Olympics.
Posted at 2:43 AM, Jul 21, 2021
Golf will be returning for the Tokyo Olympics after a 112-year absence from the Games prior to Rio. The men's golf tournament will begin on Wednesday, July 28 and wrap up with the final round on Saturday, July 31. For the women, competition will start on Tuesday, August 3 and conclude on Friday, August 6.

Both the men and women's tournaments will take place at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan.

The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic golf can be found here.

Date Events How to Stream
7/28 Men's Golf Round 1 NBCOlympics.com, Golf Channel
7/29 Men's Golf Round 2 NBCOlympics.com, Golf Channel
7/30 Men's Golf Round 3 NBCOlympics.com, Golf Channel
7/31 Men's Golf Final Round NBCOlympics.com, Golf Channel
8/3 Women's Golf Round 1 NBCOlympics.com, Golf Channel
8/4 Women's Golf Round 2 NBCOlympics.com, Golf Channel
8/5 Women's Golf Round 3 NBCOlympics.com, Golf Channel
8/6 Women's Golf Final Round NBCOlympics.com, Golf Channel
