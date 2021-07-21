Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

How to watch karate at the Tokyo Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
Here's how to watch karate at the Tokyo Olympics.
How to watch karate at the Tokyo Olympics
Posted at 3:41 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 16:38:03-04

Karate is set to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo. The Olympic karate competition will begin on Wednesday, August 4 and conclude on Saturday, August 7 with all rounds of women's 61+kg and men's 75+kg kumite.

Four Americans will be representing the U.S. in karate for the Tokyo Olympics — Sakura Kokumai, Ariel Torres, Brian Irr and Tom Scott — all of whom will be looking to earn a medal in karate's birthplace.

The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic karate can be found here.

Date Events How to Stream
8/4, 9 p.m. ET Women's Kata & Men's 67kg Kumite: Elimination Round NBCOlympics.com
8/5, 4 a.m. ET Women's Kata; Women's 55kg & Men's 67kg Kumite: Semis/Final NBCOlympics.com
8/5, 9 p.m. ET Men's Kata & Women's 61kg Kumite: Elimination Round NBCOlympics.com
8/6, 4 a.m. ET Men's Kata; Women's 61kg & Men's 75kg Kumite: Semis/Final NBCOlympics.com
8/7, 1 a.m. ET Women's 61+kg & Men's 75+kg Kumite: All Rounds NBCOlympics.com
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere