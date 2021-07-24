Watch
How to watch sailing at the Tokyo Olympics

Getty Images
Getty Images
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: Charlie Buckingham of the United States waits to compete in the delayed Men's Laser class on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Marina da Gloria on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Posted at 12:43 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 03:35:38-04

Date/Time (ET) Session/Event(s) Stream/TV*
Saturday, July 24 - 11:05 PM Women's Laser Radial, Men's Laser, M/W Windsurfer Prelims 1 STREAM
Sunday, July 25 - 11:05 PM Women's Laser Radial, Men's Laser, M/W Windsurfer Prelims 2 STREAM
Monday, July 26 - 11:05 PM Women's 49er FX & Men's 49er Prelims, more STREAM
Tuesday, July 27 - 11:05 PM Mixed Nacra 17 & M/W 470 Prelims, more STREAM
Wednesday, July 28 - 11:05 PM Men's Finn & M/W 470 Prelims, more STREAM
Thursday, July 29 - 11:05 PM Men's & Women's 470 Prelims, more STREAM
Friday, July 30 - 11:05 PM Men's & Women's Windsurfer Medal Races, more STREAM
Saturday, July 31 - 111:05 PM Men's Laser, Women's Laser Radial Medal Races, more STREAM
Sunday, Aug. 1 - 11:05 PM Women's 49er FX, Men's 49er Medal Races, more STREAM
Monday, Aug. 2 - 11:05 PM Men's Finn, Mixed Nacra 17 Medal Races STREAM
Tuesday, Aug. 3 - 11:05 PM Men's & Women's 470 Medal Races STREAM

*TV coverage and times are subject to change

