How to watch table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

Table tennis competition begins on Friday, July 23 (Eastern Time) at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and NBC will have all the can't miss moments covered.

Kanak Jha, the youngest American Olympian at the Rio Games, headlines the United States' roster and is set to compete again in men's singles. Lily Zhang will represent the U.S. in women's singles while Zhou Xin and Nikhil Kumar will pair for the men's team contest and Liu Juan and Wang Huijing will pair on the women's side.

Full Olympic table tennis draws: Women's Singles (Preliminary, Rounds 1-3) | Men's Singles (Preliminary, Rounds 1-3) | Women's Team | Men's Team | Mixed Doubles

Find full TV listings for table tennis and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule.

How to stream Olympic table tennis

Note: all streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com can also be streamed in the NBC Sports app.