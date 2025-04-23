HPS brings technology and general fund levies to voters

HELENA — Ballots for this year's school and special district elections will soon land in voter's mailboxes, and Helena voters will see a new school district technology levy.

Helena Public Schools District (HPS) says it needs "$4 million annually to meet its technology needs," but as of now, it "receives $1 million a year."

"We are making do with what we have, but the result of that has been that we really haven't been able to replace any devices," said Gary Myers, director of educational technology for HPS.

Two levies voters will see on their ballots are asking for increased funding for technology in the district.

The Helena Elementary School Technology Fund Levy asks for $1,979,500 annually for ten years.

The Helena High School Technology Fund Levy asks for $870,000 annually for ten years.

"It's never a conversation about providing our students and teachers with the best and fastest stuff we can provide them with," said Myers, "It's about providing them with tools that function and work well in the classroom."

According to the district, roughly half of their "Chromebooks are now five or more years old and will soon have outlived their useful lifespan." With the current funding, they cannot afford to replace them.

The last technology levy was passed over 20 years ago and provides just over $1 million annually for the high school and elementary districts. Voters shot down five levies last year.

The district says they have "been subsidizing its technology needs with one-time monies from the district's interlocal fund," but they say that is "no longer sustainable."

If approved, the previous permanent technology levies will be rolled into the new levies and be subject to the 10-year term on the new levies.

"We really know that our students need technology skills in order to be successful," said Myers, "Ninety-five percent or so of the jobs that are out there are going to require some sort of technology skills."

The district is also asking for an elementary general fund levy that would amount to nearly $300,000 each year for the general operations of the district.

According to the ballot language, the elementary school technology levy would cost owners of a $300,000 home $43.21 annually.

The high school technology levy would cost owners of a $300,000 home $20.49 each year.

The elementary general fund levy would cost owners of a $300,000 home $7.57 annually.

Ballots for the 2025 spring election are due on May 6th and you can find more information about the levies here.