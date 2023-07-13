Human remains found near Polebridge

KALISPELL - Human remains have been found in the wilderness in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the remains were discovered outside of Polebridge, near Tepee Lake, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The remains have been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy and at this time, the identity cannot be confirmed.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) assisted in the investigation and confirmed scavenging by a bear after the victim had died. After consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, FWP will take no further action regarding the bear.