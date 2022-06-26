More than a thousand march on Montana Capitol opposing Roe v. Wade overturn

HELENA — Montanans marched on the State Capitol in Helena Sunday following the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision overturning Roe v. Wade – eliminating a nationwide guarantee of abortion rights.

More than 1,000 people took part in the Montana March for Reproductive Rights event in Helena, with other similar events happening across the state. Protesters held signs and let their objection to the Supreme Court decision clearly known.

March for Montana Reproductive Rights Event Organizer Reilly Neill said the rally was for action. After the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked in May, the grassroots group sent out an immediate response kit, which included instructions for people to be prepared to march the Sunday after Roe vs. Wade was overturned.

Attendees MTN spoke with described the decision as a "huge step back" for women's rights in America. They shared worries that women in states where abortion is now illegal will turn to unsafe and potentially life-threatening methods to terminate a pregnancy.

Abortion remains legal in Montana following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In 1999 the Montana Supreme Court ruled abortion fell under a woman’s right to individual privacy under Montana’s constitution.

Jodi Medlar was at the protest because she said the U.S. Supreme Court decision was disastrous. Born in the 1970s, Medlar said her whole life she's had the right to make decisions about her healthcare. Losing a fundemental right is scary, she said, because she doesn't know what will happen.

"Women will die as a result of this decision," Medlar said.

Alex Fry, 30, held a sign echoing a similar message: "Safe + Legal Abortion = Pro-Life."

Fry said he went to the protest to stand with women and called the reversal of Roe v. Wade ridiculous.

Rylee Smith and Ruben Marquez said they attended the protest to learn more about how to get involved in the reproductive rights movement.

Multiple speakers called for people to pay close attention to the race for Montana Supreme Court this November.

A small number of counter-protesters drove around the event, with at least one on foot following the crowd. One person was cited for reckless driving after speeding around the capitol multiple times and revving their engine at protesters, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

