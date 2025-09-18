Hundreds of Helena first graders get brand new books

HELENA — Over 500 first graders in Helena Public Schools are getting new hardcover books.

The hundreds of age-appropriate books published within the last year are given to students by the Helena Education Foundation (HEF) through their Fabulous Firsts program.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The foundation says the goal of Fabulous Firsts is to help “introduce students to the joy of reading, which serves as the foundation of their academic journey.”

This year, students will take home one of six selected books, including “I am Not Your Hat” by Lisa Bentley, “Don’t Trust Fish” by Neil Sharpson, and “The Bear Out There” by Jess Hannigan.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Each elementary school in the district is hosting a reading event where students receive their book and have it read to them.

Helena Education Foundation is about halfway through with the distribution events, and on Thursday, one was held at Jim Darcy Elementary School out in the Helena Valley.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"The importance of reading is a foundation for education and then partnering it with sponsorships and support from our community and then pulling in our families as part of the success of our students in schools and in reading and in life - I think is just such a powerful combination," said Jill Nyman, the principal of Jim Darcy Elementary School and member of the Fabulous Firsts selection committee.

The first graders are not the only ones enjoying the new books; a complete set of each of the selected books is also given to every district elementary school and the Lewis and Clark Public Library.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The funding for the books comes from sponsorships and community partnerships.

The last distribution event will be hosted at Broadwater Elementary School on September 26th.